How childhood exercise could maintain and promote cognitive function in later life

Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

People who are physically active during childhood have higher cognitive functions in later life. Participants who exercised when they were children did better on cognitive tests regardless of their current age. However, no such relationship was found between task performance and post-childhood exercise -- suggesting that exercise during childhood is particularly important for brain development and long-term cognitive health.

