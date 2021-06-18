The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Memory helps us evaluate situations on the fly, not just recall the past

Scientists have long known the brain's hippocampus is crucial for long-term memory. Now a new study has found the hippocampus also plays a role in short-term memory and helps guide decision-making. The findings shed light on how the hippocampus contributes to memory and exploration, potentially leading to therapies that restore hippocampal function, which is impacted in memory-related aging and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, the study authors said.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618153518.htm

