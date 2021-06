Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 18:01 Hits: 10

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed he “will not pass” an infrastructure package that removes the climate provisions of President Biden's American Jobs Act."Here's what I want to assure people: I will not pass an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558996-schumer-i-will-not-pass-an-infrastructure-package-that-is-not-a