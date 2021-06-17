Parrot talk

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021

Outside the breeding season many parrots live in dynamic social systems in which individuals travel and forage. These flocks are characterized by frequent changes in composition and their dynamic nature entails a unique set of challenges, such as potential increased aggression and competition for resources. Therefore, the ability to selectively choose the right flock members may be essential to maximize individual fitness.

