Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:32 Hits: 13

Without action, more than 1 million plant and animals species could disappear by the end of the century. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany was committed to halting that trend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-merkel-biodiversity-loss-has-catastrophic-consequences/a-57937291?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss