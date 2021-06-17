EPA Announces Selections of Charter Members to the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 13

Concurrently, EPA issues a call for nominations for the CASAC Particulate Matter Panel

WASHINGTON (June 18, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced his selections for membership of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). The committee will be comprised of five women and two men, including three people of color, making it the most diverse panel since the committee was established. The Administrator’s selections are well-qualified experts with a cross-section of scientific disciplines and experience needed to provide advice on the scientific and technical bases for the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

“From the very beginning of my tenure, I have committed to ensuring that science is restored as the backbone of everything EPA does to protect people and the environment from pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The new Chartered CASAC—along with the support of pollutant-specific panels—will provide credible, independent expertise to EPA’s reviews of air quality standards that is grounded in scientific evidence.”

The membership solicitation, evaluation, and selection of these members used the agency’s time-tested, fair, and transparent process—correcting for process irregularities made in recent years. Following the EPA’s request for nominations to the committee in March 2021, significant public interest resulted in 100 candidates seeking membership on the CASAC. The new members include four prior members of the committee, including two members selected by the previous administration.

EPA will also publish a Federal Register Notice soliciting nomination of experts for the CASAC Particulate Matter Panel, which will support the Chartered CASAC in providing advice on the Agency’s reconsideration of the particulate matter NAAQS.

Administrator Regan made the following selections to the Chartered CASAC:

Dr. Elizabeth A. (Lianne) Sheppard, Chair, is a professor in the Departments of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, and Biostatistics at the University of Washington. She has also been named Rohm and Haas Professor in Public Health Sciences (effective July 1, 2021). She has expertise and experience in epidemiology, biostatistics, and exposure assessment. Dr. Sheppard is also a former Chartered CASAC member (2015-2018).

Dr. Michelle Bell is Mary E. Pinchot Professor of Environmental Health at the Yale University School of the Environment. She has expertise and experience in epidemiology, biostatistics, and environmental engineering. Dr. Bell is also a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. James Boylan is the Assistant Branch Chief in the Air Protection Branch of the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He has expertise and experience in air quality modeling and monitoring. Dr. Boylan is also a former Chartered CASAC member (2017-2020; 2020-2021).

Dr. Judith C. Chow is Nazir and Mary Ansari Chair in Science and Entrepreneurialism and a research professor in the Division of Atmospheric Sciences at the Desert Research Institute. She has expertise and experience in air quality, air quality monitoring, and environmental engineering. Dr. Chow is also a former Chartered CASAC member (2015-2018).

Dr. Mark W. Frampton is Professor Emeritus in Medicine in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Division of the University of Rochester Medical Center. He is a physician and has expertise and experience in respiratory medicine and inhalation toxicology. Dr. Frampton is also a former Chartered CASAC member (2018-2021).

Dr. Christine H. Fuller is Associate Professor of Environmental Health at Georgia State University. She has expertise and experience in epidemiology, exposure assessment, and health disparities.

Dr. Alexandra Ponette-González is Associate Professor of Geography and the Environment at the University of North Texas. She has expertise and experience in ecology and ecosystem effects of air pollution.