NRDC President on Alternative Infrastructure Plan: No Climate, No Deal

WASHINGTON – A group of senators is pushing an alternative infrastructure plan that ignores most of President Biden’s robust provisions addressing climate change in his American Jobs Plan.

The following is a statement from Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The American Jobs Plan weds climate action to equitable recovery – and we need both right now. It strengthens our economy, our competitiveness and our workforce, while making our communities healthier, more prosperous and more equitable, and will put us on the path to a clean energy future. The emerging alternative plan falls dramatically short of meeting those crucial needs and should immediately be scrapped. No climate, no deal.”

Biden rallied the G7 around this very vision, as Bernard notes in a blog posted today, here.

“The G7 approach echoes globally the American Jobs Plan that Biden has laid out to get the U.S. economy back on its feet - and our people back to work - by rebuilding our aging bridges, ports and roads; cleaning up our dirty power plants; speeding the shift to electric vehicles; capping abandoned oil and gas wells; and replacing lead pipes and upgrading our water systems,” Bernard writes. "Biden’s doing what’s best for the country at home, and he’s gotten the rest of the world on board. Now it’s time for Congress to get behind this grand vision of American renewal, so we can move forward with the climate action and broad-based recovery the country so desperately needs.”

