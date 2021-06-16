The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ozone pollution has increased in Antarctica

Ozone is a pollutant at ground level, but very high in the atmosphere's 'ozone layer,' it absorbs damaging ultraviolet radiation. Past studies have examined ozone levels in the Southern Hemisphere, but little is known about levels of the molecule in Antarctica over long periods. Now, researchers have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616094059.htm

