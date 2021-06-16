The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genetically engineered nanoparticle delivers dexamethasone directly to inflamed lungs

Nanoengineers have developed immune cell-mimicking nanoparticles that target inflammation in the lungs and deliver drugs directly where they're needed. As a proof of concept, the researchers filled the nanoparticles with the drug dexamethasone and administered them to mice with inflamed lung tissue. Inflammation was completely treated in mice given the nanoparticles, at a drug concentration where standard delivery methods did not have any efficacy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616143242.htm

