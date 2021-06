Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:43 Hits: 14

General Motors on Wednesday said it will boost its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and open two new battery manufacturing plants as it works to compete with Ford and other manufacturers on offerings of reduced and zero-emission...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/automobiles/558741-gm-increasing-spending-on-electric-vehicles-opening-two