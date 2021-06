Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 20:18 Hits: 13

The Senate voted 55-43 Wednesday to confirm Radhika Fox as head of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Water.Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), in remarks on the Senate floor, praised Fox’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558814-senate-confirms-radhika-fox-to-lead-epas-water-office