Most rivers run dry -- now and then

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:38 Hits: 15

A new study found that between 51-60% of the 64 million kilometres of rivers and streams on Earth that they investigated stop flowing periodically, or run dry for part of the year. It is the first-ever empirically grounded effort to quantify the global distribution of non-perennial rivers and streams. The research, which was published today in Nature, calls for a paradigm shift in river science and management.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616113838.htm