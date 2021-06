Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:42 Hits: 10

An analysis of 18 species of stationary and migratory bats living in Switzerland has discovered that they harbor viruses from 39 different viral families -- including some viruses with the potential risk of jumping to other animals, including humans, and causing disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616154252.htm