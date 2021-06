Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:02 Hits: 12

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put another delay on a Trump-era update to a rule governing lead and copper in drinking water, according to a new federal register notice.The notice says that the rule, which was previously expected to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558826-epa-puts-additional-delay-on-trump-lead-and-copper-rule