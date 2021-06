Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:31 Hits: 16

A heat wave affecting 50 million Americans is hitting the West.Widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect for California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.“Dangerous and record-breaking heat to continue across portions of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558871-dangerous-and-record-breaking-heat-wave-affects-50-million