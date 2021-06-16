EPA Accepting Applications for $9M in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding

CHICAGO (June 16, 2021) – EPA is now accepting applications for a total of $9 million in grants to fund about 24 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects to address stormwater runoff pollution from land into water bodies . State agencies, interstate agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes and tribal organizations, local governments, institutions of higher learning and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the GLRI grants in three categories. Click here to apply.

Green infrastructure in shoreline communities (special consideration given to projects benefitting underserved communities)

Green infrastructure uses vegetation, soil, and other elements and practices to manage water and create healthier urban environments. These projects provide cleaner water, cleaner air, and flood protection to the local community. Eligible projects must be in communities that are adjacent to a Great Lake or connecting channel. These projects may include a variety of infiltration practices such as bioswales, pervious pavement, and constructed wetlands.

Riparian restoration to reduce runoff refers to land along the waterfronts with unique characteristics that help protect streams and rivers and support wildlife. Riparian areas help filter pollutants before they enter the Great Lakes. In addition to natural streambank restoration techniques, eligible projects may include vegetated buffers, constructed wetlands, and two-stage ditches.



Legacy phosphorus in agricultural settings

Legacy phosphorus refers to soils that have been heavily fertilized in the past. Successful projects will target heavily fertilized areas and use natural or engineered groundwater structures such as wetlands, floodplains and two-stage ditches. EPA specifically encourages the use of phosphorus removal structures to accelerate drawdown of dissolved phosphorus, where site conditions are favorable.

Applicants will have until August 20 to submit their applications on Grants.gov . Individuals, foreign organizations and governments, nonprofit organizations exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code that engage in lobbying, and “for-profit” organizations are not eligible to apply for funding under this request for application.

June 28, 2021 – Applicant webinar (12:30 – 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. Central Time)

– Applicant webinar (12:30 – 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. Central Time) August 20, 2021– Applications must be submitted via Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time. See Section IV for further submission information.

The funding is made possible by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which was launched in 2010 as a non-regulatory program to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world. To read more about this RFA and other Great Lakes funding opportunities visit https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-funding .