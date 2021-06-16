EPA announces $500,000 to Snowy Mountain Development Corporation to advance cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated Brownfield sites

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 20

News Releases from Region 08

Award part of $11.6 million in supplemental funding for Brownfield projects nationwide

Lewistown, Mont. – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing $500,000 in supplemental funding to Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (SMDC) to clean up and redevelop contaminated brownfield properties in central Montana.

SMDC is one of 27 awardees nationwide that has demonstrated success in using previously awarded Brownfields Revolving Loan Funding (RLF) grants to clean up and redevelop brownfield sites. This investment is an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to address environmental justice issues in underserved communities.

“EPA is providing supplemental funding to Snowy Mountain Development Corporation to complete more than a dozen projects that will revitalize blighted properties in central Montana communities,” said Acting Regional Administrator Debra H. Thomas. “We are committed to helping central Montana communities sustain and increase the great progress they have already made to become stronger, healthier and more economically competitive.”

SMDC and their Central Montana Brownfields Coalition will use the supplemental funding for cleanup loans and grants throughout 11 counties in central Montana, including Helena, Winnett, Roundup, Townsend and Lewistown. Projects include the Petroleum County Community Center in Winnett, which will serve as a community event center and senior center, the redevelopment of the Stockman Bar in Roundup for community beneficial reuse, and the expansion of an existing medical chiropractic facility in the Lewistown Annex in historic downtown Lewistown. Since 2012, the Coalition has used the Brownfields RLF to complete an impressive 39 loans and subgrants totaling over $3.4 million.

“SMDC is excited to receive the EPA Brownfields Supplemental Funding, which will allow us to strengthen our partnerships with EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the opportunity to see several important community development projects through completion,” said SMDC Redevelopment Director Cathy Barta. “Cleanup and redevelopment of these properties may not have happened without the support of EPA, and SMDC is grateful to EPA for the opportunity to invest these critical funds into our local communities.”

Brownfield RLF grants enable funding for communities to provide loans and sub-grants for cleanup activities at brownfield sites. When loans are repaid, the loan amount is returned into the fund and re-lent to other borrowers, providing an ongoing source of capital within a community.

To date, EPA’s RLF grantees across the country have completed 794 cleanups and attracted approximately 48,000 jobs and $16.2 billion in public and private funding. Today’s supplemental funds will help communities keep the cleanup momentum going so that more cleanups can be completed. Each grantee will receive from $200,000 to $500,000.

Background:

Since 1995, EPA’s Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.6 billion in Brownfield Grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, these brownfields investments have leveraged more than $34.5 billion in cleanup and redevelopment in communities across the country. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding has leveraged, from both public and private sources, more than 176,800 jobs.

For more information on EPA’s Revolving Loan Fund program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-revolving-loan-fund-rlf-grants

For more information on EPA’s Brownfields program: http://www.epa.gov/brownfields

###