Rarest bee genus in North America is not so rare after all

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 17:20 Hits: 12

Canadian researchers have discovered that a bee thought to be rarest in North America, as the only representative of its genus, is no more than an unusual specimen of a widespread species. They have reclassified the mystery bee, collected in Nevada in the 1870s, as an aberrant specimen of the California digger-cuckoo bee, a cleptoparasitic bee, with females that lay eggs in the nests of digger bees.

