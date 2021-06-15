The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rarest bee genus in North America is not so rare after all

Category: Environment Hits: 12

Canadian researchers have discovered that a bee thought to be rarest in North America, as the only representative of its genus, is no more than an unusual specimen of a widespread species. They have reclassified the mystery bee, collected in Nevada in the 1870s, as an aberrant specimen of the California digger-cuckoo bee, a cleptoparasitic bee, with females that lay eggs in the nests of digger bees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210615132057.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version