Soaking up the sun: Artificial photosynthesis promises clean, sustainable source of energy

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 17:23 Hits: 13

Humans can do lots of things that plants can't do. But plants have one major advantage over humans: They can make energy directly from the sun. That process of turning sunlight directly into usable energy - called photosynthesis - may soon be a feat humans are able to mimic to harness the sun's energy for clean, storable, efficient fuel. If so, it could open a whole new frontier of clean energy.

