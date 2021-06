Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 00:29 Hits: 17

A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on public land and waters.The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty follows lawsuits over the leasing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558649-judge-halts-biden-pause-on-new-public-lands-oil-leasing