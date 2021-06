Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 22:55 Hits: 5

By combining wind speed data with the measured accelerations of a golden eagle outfitted with GPS tracking instruments, researchers suggest that, rather than hindering flight, turbulence is a source of energy that birds may use to their advantage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210614185542.htm