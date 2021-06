Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 13:52 Hits: 4

National Geographic has labeled the Southern Ocean as the world's fifth official ocean in light of a growing number of scientists and researchers recognizing the waters swirling around Antarctica as a distinct area. The environmental news...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558128-nat-geo-recognizes-southern-ocean-as-5th-official-ocean