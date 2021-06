Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 21:40 Hits: 7

Pine Island Glacier's ice shelf lost about one-fifth of its total area between 2017 and 2020, in three dramatic collapses. Meanwhile the glacier sped up by 12 percent. The rest of the ice shelf, the authors say, could disappear much sooner than previous studies had suggested.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210611174032.htm