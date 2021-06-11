Overnight Energy: Biden seeks to reassert US climate leadership | President to &#039;repeal or replace&#039; Trump decision removing protections for Tongass | Administration proposes its first offshore wind lease sale

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 21:15 Hits: 9

TGIF! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or follow...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/558069-overnight-energy-in-europe-biden-seeks-to-reassert-us