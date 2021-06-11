EPA Announces $6 Million for Tribes to Support Wetlands and Healthy Watersheds

Category: Environment Hits: 5
06/11/2021
WASHINGTON - Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced selections under two Clean Water Act (CWA) grant programs to support leadership of Tribes in protecting and restoring water resources. The agency anticipates awarding approximately $3 million to 18 Tribal nations and one Intertribal organization under the Tribal Wetland Program Development Grant competition and an additional $3 million in CWA Section 319 Tribal Competitive Grants to 32 Tribal nations to support projects to manage nonpoint source pollution.
“Strong Tribal water quality programs are the building blocks for safeguarding sources of drinking water, supporting healthy ecosystems, and ensuring safe recreational, economic, and subsistence activities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water Radhika Fox. “These grants help build strong equitable Tribal government programs to protect, preserve, and restore water resources while complementing existing Federal Clean Water Act programs.”
“Investments to improve water quality begins at the local level, and EPA is pleased to support the development and implementation of Tribal programs to protect wetland resources and reduce non-point source contamination to our waterways. Actions through these programs will contribute to improved health for Tribal communities, improved ecologic function, and the safe practice of Tribal cultural tradition,” said JoAnn Chase, Director of EPA’s American Indian Environmental Office.
Projects selected under the Tribal Wetland Program Development Grant competition would support development of wetland monitoring and assessment, restoration, regulatory, and management programs.
Region 1
Region 4
Region 5
Region 8
Region 9
Region 10
EPA’s Tribal Nonpoint Source Competitive Grants would support projects to address nonpoint source pollution through practices including streambank protection, riparian area and wetland restoration, livestock exclusion fencing, and community outreach and education.
Region 1
Region 2
Region 4
Region 5
Region 6
Region 8
Region 9
Region 10
In addition to competitive grants, each year EPA’s Nonpoint Source Program awards approximately $5 million in base grants to eligible Tribes to support staffing and program work.
Grant awards under both programs will be made once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. EPA received forty-four (44) applications for over $7.5 million under the Wetland Program Development Grants and forty (40) applications for over $3.7 million under the Tribal Nonpoint Source Competitive Grants.
For more information on Wetland Program Development Grants: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators[1].
For more information on Tribal Nonpoint Source Management Grants: https://www.epa.gov/nps/tribal[2].
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-6-million-tribes-support-wetlands-and-healthy-watersheds