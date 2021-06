Articles

General Motors (GM) has asked the Biden administration for leeway on the carbon reduction targets for automakers.In a Wednesday letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, CEO Mary Barra said the company backs...

