The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Soot from heaters and traffic is not just a local problem

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Soot particles from oil and wood heating systems as well as road traffic can pollute the air in Europe on a much larger scale than previously assumed. The evaluation of the sources during a measuring campaign in Germany showed that about half of the soot particles came from the surrounding area and the other half from long distances. This underlines the need to further reduce emissions of soot that is harmful to health and climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610135551.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version