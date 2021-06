Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:01 Hits: 5

Scientists have developed a new technique using phosphonium salts that can help drive the future production of green ammonia. This process could reduce the impact of ammonia production on global carbon emissions. Each metric ton of ammonia produced today contributes to roughly 1.9 metric tons of greenhouse emissions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610150110.htm