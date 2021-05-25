Newsom and Interior Department Announce Offshore Wind Plan

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced plans to advance offshore wind development in ocean waters off of California’s coast to address the state’s need for clean energy. The designation of the state’s first Wind Energy Areas in waters offshore Morro Bay and Humboldt County is the next step in the leasing process to open federal waters for offshore wind development. Newsom’s proposed $20 million state budget allocation to support interagency planning, environmental review, and port upgrades is a key complement to the BOEM announcement.