EPA Administrator Regan Visits North Dakota to Hear from Elected Officials, Industry, Environmental Leaders, Makes First Visit to Indian Country

BISMARCK – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan visited sites and held a series of meetings and listening sessions during a two-day trip to North Dakota, including his first visit to Indian Country as Administrator, to hear from North Dakota stakeholders, highlight shared goals, and discuss ways to partner on EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment.

“From our conversations with leaders in rural communities and the power sector, to our partners in Indian Country, to environmental advocates across the state of North Dakota, it’s clear there is common ground upon which we can build solutions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I thank Senator Cramer for inviting me, and Senator Hoeven, Governor Burgum and Chairman Fox for welcoming me, and I look forward to taking all that I’ve heard here in North Dakota back to DC, so that together we can protect public health and the environment for all.”

Administrator Regan kicked off the visit with a listening session in Bismarck where Senator Kevin Cramer, Senator John Hoeven, Governor Doug Burgum and the state’s agriculture, business, and energy leaders discussed the work industries in North Dakota are doing to develop new technologies and innovations that reduce the impact on the environment and protect communities from pollution. The leaders discussed their shared goals and the commitment to continued engagement with stakeholders.

Later, Administrator Regan and additional officials toured the Mandan Brownfield site, which recently received a $300,000 EPA grant to revitalize the blighted area, highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to building back better. Regan ended his first day at a roundtable meeting with environmental groups hosted by the Dakota Resource Council, where they discussed the administration’s priorities to protect public health, address the climate crisis, and advance environmental justice – all while restoring science as the backbone of EPA decision-making.

“I voted to confirm Michael Regan as EPA Administrator because he gave me his word he would engage in a productive dialogue with North Dakotans, who have valuable insight to offer on America’s environmental policy,” said Senator Cramer. “I am grateful the Administrator took steps to fulfill that promise, hearing from our constituents about their concerns and the solutions they offer. He was very engaged in the discussion and appeared genuinely interested in our constituents’ input. I look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership.”

During his time in North Dakota, the Administrator also made his first visit to Indian Country, visiting the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation and locations on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. During the visit, the Administrator met with Chairman Mark N. Fox and Tribal leaders to discuss the Administration’s priority of strengthening Nation-to-Nation relationships and improving engagement and consultation with Tribal governments whose members are affected by EPA decisions. Over the course of the trip, Regan had the opportunity to listen to Tribal leaders about the cultural significance of the land and the protection of natural resources.

