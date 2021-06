Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:44 Hits: 5

A team of astronomers has completed the first census of molecular clouds in the nearby universe. The study produced the first images of nearby galaxies with the same sharpness and quality as optical imaging and revealed that stellar nurseries do not all look and act the same. In fact, they're as diverse as the people, homes, neighborhoods, and regions that make up our own world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210608154450.htm