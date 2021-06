Articles

Blue whales may be the biggest animals in the world, but they're also some of the hardest to find. A team of scientists are confident they've discovered a new population of pygmy blue whales, the smallest subspecies of blue whales, in the Indian Ocean. And it was the whales' powerful singing -- recorded by underwater bomb detectors -- that gave them away.

