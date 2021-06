Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

New research reveals a possible new approach to preventing death and severe disease in elderly people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Researchers demonstrated in a preclinical study that senolytic drugs significantly reduced mortality upon infection from a beta-coronavirus closely related to SARS-CoV-2 in older mice.

