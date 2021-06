Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:12 Hits: 1

A new method to monitor epidemics like COVID-19 gives an accurate real-time estimate of the growth rate of an epidemic by carefully evaluating the relationship between the amount of viruses in infected people's bodies, called the viral load, and how fast the number of cases is increasing or decreasing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603171234.htm