Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:12 Hits: 1

Researchers have discovered the detailed inner workings of the molecular motor that packages genetic material into double-stranded DNA viruses. The advance provides insight into a critical step in the reproduction cycle of viruses such as pox-, herpes- and adeno-viruses. It could also give inspiration to researchers creating microscopic machines based on naturally occurring biomotors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603171236.htm