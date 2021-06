Articles

Many data scientists try to create models that can 'fit an elephant,' referring to a complex set of data points. While the role of strong prior knowledge can work well in some situations, the complete absence of prior assumptions will work adequately in others. One expert discusses a middle ground that incorporates a little bit of both points of view.

