Pandemic prevention measures linked to lower rates of Kawasaki disease in children

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 12:46 Hits: 2

Rates of Kawasaki disease -- a condition that creates inflammation in blood vessels in the heart and is more common in children of Asian/Pacific Island descent -- have substantially decreased in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. The decrease could be due to mask-wearing, hand-washing, school closures and physical distancing, suggesting Kawasaki disease may be prompted by infectious agents.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607084624.htm