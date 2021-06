Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 12:46 Hits: 2

A new study has identified a molecule called ten-eleven-translocation 1 (TET1) as a necessary component in the repair of myelin, which protects nerves and facilitates accurate transmission of electrical signals. The discovery could have important implications in treating neurodegenerative diseases and for molecular rejuvenation of aging brains in healthy individuals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607084633.htm