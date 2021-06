Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 17:06 Hits: 2

Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on Monday lamented what he said was insufficient funding for the agency to achieve its mandate.“NOAA is a $12 billion agency trapped in a $5-and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/557165-chief-scientist-noaa-is-12-billion-agency-trapped-in-a-55-billion