What we know about water may have just changed dramatically

New research shows that when water comes into contact with an electrode surface all its molecules do not respond in the same way. This can dramatically affect how well various substances can dissolve in water subject to an electrical field, which in turn, can determine how a chemical reaction will occur. And chemical reactions are a necessary component in how we make...everything. The implications of this new revelation could have a remarkable impact on all water-related processes from water purification to drug manufacturing.

