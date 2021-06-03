Tipping elements can destabilize each other, leading to climate domino effects

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:03 Hits: 4

Under global warming, tipping elements in the Earth system can destabilize each other and eventually lead to climate domino effects. The ice sheets on Greenland and West Antarctica are potential starting points for tipping cascades, a novel network analysis reveals. The Atlantic overturning circulation would then act as a transmitter, and eventually elements like the Amazon rainforest would be impacted. The consequences for people would reach from sea-level rise to biosphere degradation.

