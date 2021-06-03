New technology 'listens' for endangered right whales

Articles

Researchers have developed technology that will help to protect North American right whales, one of the world's most endangered marine species. The new techniques can remove unwanted noises from recordings, thereby increasing the reliability of detecting right whales before they reach close proximity to large vessels. This can both protect animals and avoid costly shutdowns of offshore operations.

