Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021

Bears are known for being devoted and protective of their baby cubs, but research shows that they may also play a significant role in shielding gray fox from predators like coyotes, who compete with the fox for food and space. The research is one of the first studies to show how black bears provide a buffer to allow other, smaller carnivores to safely co-exist.

