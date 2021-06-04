EPA cites Bellevue, WA-based Kaliber for illegal pesticides sales

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 21

Company sold misbranded Chinese-made pesticides on Amazon

SEATTLE -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a federal pesticides case with Bellevue-based Kaliber LLC for selling misbranded pesticide devices manufactured by the Chinese company, Aosion.

Kaliber agreed to pay a $41,200 penalty.

Kaliber sold the misbranded products, which failed to meet federal labeling and production requirements, on its website, www.shoplivinwell.com and through Amazon.com under the account name “Livin’ Well.”

Following inspections at Kaliber’s Belleuve facility, EPA determined that on at least 78 different occasions from August 24, 2018 to September 25, 2018 Kaliber sold the misbranded devices “Sonic Mole Repeller,” “Sonic Pest Repeller,” and “Sonic Mole Repeller products with LED.”

Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division said, “Pesticide devices must comply with important labeling requirements to ensure the product can be used without causing harm to human health or the environment. We’re continually on the lookout for these products and the sellers who distribute them.”

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act requires all pesticide devices imported into the U.S. to be produced in an EPA registered establishment and include on the label an EPA establishment number, which the agency assigns to each establishment that produces any pesticide, active ingredient, or device. The EPA establishment number allows pesticide devices to be traced to the facility where it was produced.

Under FIFRA, EPA regulates the registration, distribution, sale and use of all types of pesticides, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, antimicrobials, and devices.

