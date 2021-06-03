The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biocompatible hydrogel materials can rapidly recover from mechanical stress

Hydrogels are polymer materials made mostly from water. They can be used in a wide range of medical and other applications. However, previous incarnations of the materials suffered from repeated mechanical stress and would easily become deformed. A novel crystal that can reversibly form and deform, allows hydrogels to rapidly recover from mechanical stress. This opens up the use of such biocompatible materials in the field of artificial joints and ligaments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603171115.htm

