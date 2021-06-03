EPA proposes change to the groundwater cleanup plan for Reilly Tar Chemical Co. Superfund site in Indianapolis

News Releases from Region 05

The agency will accept public comments June 3 to July 2 and host a June 15 virtual public meeting

CHICAGO (June 3, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began taking public comments on a proposed change to the groundwater cleanup plan for the Reilly Tar & Chemical Co. Superfund site located at 1500 S. Tibbs Ave., Indianapolis. Former wood preserving and current specialty chemical manufacturing operations at the site have contaminated the groundwater with benzene, pyridine, and ammonia which can adversely affect human health and the environment.

While progress has been made under the current cleanup plan, contamination remains both on- and off-site. EPA is now proposing to use “biosparging” – a technique which involves injecting air into the groundwater -- to degrade contaminants and complete the cleanup.

The current groundwater cleanup plan has been in effect since 1994. It involves extracting groundwater, discharging and monitoring it at an off-site, publicly owned treatment works.

EPA will host a virtual meeting/hearing to accept public comments on the proposed change to the cleanup plan. EPA will make a brief presentation and a court reporter will record the meeting and all comments. Please see below for meeting details:

When: Tuesday, June 15

Time: 6 – 8 p.m. EDT

To join: https://bit.ly/ReillyTar ; or, by phone: 877-853-5257, Meeting ID: 928 9400 9644 Passcode: 74409. You can also attend the meeting by going to www.epa.gov/superfund/reilly-tar-chemical and clicking the posted link.

EPA will review and respond to comments and consult with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management before finalizing this proposed remedy change. Comments on this proposed plan will be accepted during the public comment period, which runs for a total of 30 days from June 3 to July 2. Comments will be accepted at the virtual public meeting or anytime on the website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/reilly-tar-chemical .

For additional information regarding the proposed plan, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/reilly-tar-chemical .

