A speedy trial: What it takes to be the fastest land predator

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:16 Hits: 1

The cheetah is the fastest land animal, but how? Not much is understood about the dynamics underlying its characteristic 'flight' and spine movement. Now, in a new study, a team of researchers propose and validate an analytical model for studying cheetah galloping by comparing its predictions with cheetah data. While improving upon the current understanding of cheetah's locomotion, their findings pave the way for designing legged robots!

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210602101632.htm