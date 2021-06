Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 17:02 Hits: 1

A study provides new insights into the pollution of the world's oceans with plastic waste. The modelling shows that most of the plastic does not end up in the open ocean, but beaches or drifts in the water near the coast.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210602130246.htm