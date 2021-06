Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 17:03 Hits: 1

Experts have experimentally measured the release of iron from the fecal pellets of krill and salps under natural conditions and tested its bioavailability using a natural community of microalgae in the Southern Ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210602130341.htm