Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) on Wednesday predicted that the Senate would see a “big fight” over carbon pricing but said he believes lawmakers will make progress on the issue this year. Carbon pricing, which can raise the cost of fossil...

